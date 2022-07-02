Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.02

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $607.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

