Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $3.09. 9,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 18,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.34.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $110,000.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

