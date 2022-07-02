Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.47. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 18,752 shares traded.
Lucara Diamond Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUCRF)
