Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.73

Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.73 and traded as low as $5.67. Luna Innovations shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 127,501 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 312.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 117.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

