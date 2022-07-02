Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at CSFB

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lundin Mining to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lundin Mining to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.06.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$8.16 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$7.93 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 11.1000005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,331.50. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.89 per share, with a total value of C$1,088,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 96,272,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,048,217,135.82. Insiders have acquired 1,730,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,152 in the last 90 days.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

