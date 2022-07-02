Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:LUXA remained flat at $$9.89 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,288. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 342,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare and technology industries.
