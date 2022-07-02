LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Increased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $83.50 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.81.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.12.

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

