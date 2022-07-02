Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MX. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE MX opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $628.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $104.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 39.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,061 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 241,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 65,634 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 284,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 24.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 188,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 36,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

