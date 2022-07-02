MahaDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $56,417.00 (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $56,417.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00004711 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00178026 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.53 or 0.01265597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00083600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016123 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

