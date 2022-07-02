Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Down 48.6% in June

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:MHNC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th were paid a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

