Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MEQYF remained flat at $89.26 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 89.30. Mainstreet Equity has a fifty-two week low of 86.19 and a fifty-two week high of 116.12.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

