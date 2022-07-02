Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,456,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of £2.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.10.

Malvern International Company Profile (LON:MLVN)

Malvern International Plc, an investment holding company, provides educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Language in Action; Communicate School in Manchester; and Malvern Online Academy. Its colleges offer English language courses, professional teacher training programs, juniors and summer camps, and bespoke group courses; and university pathway programs, such as foundation year, year one, graduate diploma, pre-master's program, and academic and pre-sessional English programs.

