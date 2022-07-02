Man Group (LON:EMG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $223.67

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 223.67 ($2.74) and traded as high as GBX 251 ($3.08). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 249.80 ($3.06), with a volume of 3,200,102 shares traded.

EMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.13) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 285.33 ($3.50).

Get Man Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The company has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 8.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 242.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 223.81.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.