Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,132,000 after purchasing an additional 93,126 shares in the last quarter.
VYM stock opened at $102.73 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.98.
