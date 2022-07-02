ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,109,000 after acquiring an additional 75,208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after buying an additional 101,570 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.90 and a 52 week high of $123.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.