Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Shares of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 256867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95.
Maple Gold Mines Company Profile (CVE:MGM)
