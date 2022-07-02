Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Shares of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 256867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile (CVE:MGM)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 707 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 378 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

