Marathon Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,287 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up about 1.7% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $121,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1,275.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $156.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

