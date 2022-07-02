Marathon Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.64% of Alleghany worth $73,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alleghany by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,702,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in Alleghany by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 196,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,880,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alleghany by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,558,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,892,000 after buying an additional 8,894 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on Y shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Y opened at $833.90 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $585.10 and a 52-week high of $862.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $833.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $755.26.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.81 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

