Marathon Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,163,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,143 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $68,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,801,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,429,000 after buying an additional 109,980 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Mark J. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 26,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

