Marathon Asset Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,962,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,588 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.51% of NortonLifeLock worth $78,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $150,164,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,508 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $83,055,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,363,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,230 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.28 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

