Marathon Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,839 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for approximately 1.5% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.31% of Fastenal worth $106,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

