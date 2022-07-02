Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $142.28 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,403,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112,615 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.9% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.22% of Fiserv worth $142,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day moving average is $99.52. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

