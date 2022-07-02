Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $39.48 Million Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,737 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Visteon were worth $39,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Visteon by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after buying an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 39,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,375 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000.

VC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Visteon in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Visteon in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VC opened at $104.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $134.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

