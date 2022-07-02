Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $96.74 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,595 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for 1.3% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.79% of Fair Isaac worth $96,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 658,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 611,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 27.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 295,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,024 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 294,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,689,000 after purchasing an additional 30,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.50.

FICO stock opened at $408.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.81. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

