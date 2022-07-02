Marathon Asset Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,046,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,044 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 1.27% of Vontier worth $51,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,347,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,166,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vontier by 2,519.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 755,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after buying an additional 726,780 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,374,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,714,000 after buying an additional 594,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in shares of Vontier by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,072,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,415,000 after buying an additional 558,841 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VNT opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Argus cut their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

