Marathon Asset Management Ltd Invests $66.59 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 146,144 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,585,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304,991 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,987,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,550 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $368.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

