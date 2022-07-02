Marathon Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $88,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.80.

IQVIA stock opened at $215.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.24. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

