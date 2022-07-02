Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 21,501 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,501 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.17% of CarMax worth $26,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 630,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE KMX opened at $92.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.37 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.