Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 255,985 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,555,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 255,985 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 8.21% of Upland Software worth $44,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,430,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,105,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 454,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 396,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after buying an additional 39,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 37.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 345,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 94,828 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Upland Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $42.07.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

