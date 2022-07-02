Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.13% of Marathon Oil worth $23,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

MRO opened at $22.55 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

