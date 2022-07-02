Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives $110.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

MPC opened at $84.48 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

