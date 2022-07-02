Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises approximately 2.3% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.86% of Markel worth $171,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Markel by 438.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,327 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 3.3% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,990,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 11.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,321.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,337.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,322.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,175.35 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,525.00.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, with a total value of $104,411.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

