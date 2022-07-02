Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.80

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $4.06. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 121,289 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $156.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,871,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,204,206.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 18,983 shares of company stock worth $81,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 81,113 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,890,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

