Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 271,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 519,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 90,776 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth $294,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

ILF stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $31.53.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

