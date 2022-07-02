Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $136.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

