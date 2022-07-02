Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $301.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.00. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.91.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,634 shares of company stock valued at $37,821,492. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.