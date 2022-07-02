Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

