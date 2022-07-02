Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $96.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $95.21 and a one year high of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day moving average is $138.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

