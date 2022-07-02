Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,320 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $616,791,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $195,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,179,000 after buying an additional 1,372,841 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,963,000 after purchasing an additional 647,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,204,000 after purchasing an additional 627,853 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

NYSE CTLT opened at $107.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.34 and a 1-year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

