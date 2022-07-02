Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,061 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

NYSE K opened at $71.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.40. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $75.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $10,319,863.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,316,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,114,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $60,969,185. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

