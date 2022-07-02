Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.