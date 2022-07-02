Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 2.6% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in PayPal by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 5,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PayPal by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 443,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,249,000 after acquiring an additional 113,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Barclays reduced their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

