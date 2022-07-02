Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises 3.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $14,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.
WSM stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.97. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett cut Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.
In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
