Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $15.85 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 3.6% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $15,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,379,000 after buying an additional 345,565 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,341,000 after purchasing an additional 136,035 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 792,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 630,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 205,681 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 621,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,260,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

CHKP opened at $123.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.21. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.