Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 51,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $190.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.42 and its 200-day moving average is $217.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

