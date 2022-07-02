Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $710,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $131.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.07.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

