Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,920,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 38,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 833.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 168,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,495,000 after acquiring an additional 150,007 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $184.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.47. The stock has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

