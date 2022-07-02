Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,725 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $3,043,550.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.76 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.25.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

