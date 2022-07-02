Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,500 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.7% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,203 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Argus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.61.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total value of $150,453.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $11,637,690. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $287.32 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $293.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

