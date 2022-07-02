Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,243 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 3.8% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

NYSE LOW opened at $177.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.